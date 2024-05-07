BRF: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SAO PAULO (AP) — SAO PAULO (AP) — BRF SA (BRFS) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $102 million,…

SAO PAULO (AP) — SAO PAULO (AP) — BRF SA (BRFS) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $102 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Sao Paulo-based company said it had profit of 6 cents.

The chicken, beef and pork producer posted revenue of $2.7 billion in the period.

In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, the company’s shares hit $3.36. A year ago, they were trading at $1.42.

