Booking Holdings: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NORWALK, Conn. (AP) — NORWALK, Conn. (AP) — Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $776 million.

The Norwalk, Connecticut-based company said it had net income of $22.37 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $20.39 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $14.03 per share.

The online booking service posted revenue of $4.42 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.25 billion.

Booking Holdings shares have decreased 2% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $3,468.09, an increase of 28% in the last 12 months.

