Leesburg man arrested on child pornography charges, police investigating Reston cheerleading business

A man from Leesburg was arrested in February for multiple child pornography charges. Virginia State Police are now seeking anyone who went to his modeling and cheerleading business in Reston.

A man from Leesburg, Virginia, was arrested in February for multiple child pornography charges. Virginia State Police are now seeking anyone who visited his modeling and cheerleading business in Reston.

Jason Robert Fragale, who also went by the alias “Jason Mariani,” was arrested for five felony counts of possession of child pornography and five felony counts of reproduction of child pornography, according to a news release.

The 38-year-old lives in both Leesburg and Kissimmee, Florida, and has ties to a cheerleading company called “The Crimson All-Star Cheerleading Club.” Police said the company is registered in both states and had an office in Reston.

Police outlined in an update that Fragale was presenting himself in Reston as a USA Cheer coach and “modeling” recruiter” for young girls in late 2022 and spring 2023.

Investigators are asking anyone who went to his business on Freedom Drive for photo shoots, cheer lessons and/or recruitment coaching to contact Special Agent Michael Bullock at questions@vsp.virginia.gov or call 571-581-4420.

Fragale is also believed to have contacted juveniles on messaging apps and was investigated after police received a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Police tracked his IP address back to his home in Leesburg.

Fragale was arrested at a Florida airport just before fleeing the country, and is being held at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.