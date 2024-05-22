Trader Joe’s looks to open new Northeast DC location in Brookland

Trader Joe's newest D.C. store is set to open near the Brookland-Catholic University Metro in Northeast's Brookland/Edgewood neighborhood.

The D.C. Alcoholic Beverage Control Administration will rule on granting Trader Joe’s license on July 29, according to documents published by ANC Commissioner Aru Sahni.

The store would be in ground-floor retail space as part of the Monroe Street Market at developer Bozzuto’s Everton apartment building at 701 Monroe Street, N.E.

No opening date has been announced. The company declined to confirm the store.

“We are actively looking at hundreds of neighborhoods across the country, including in the DC area, as we hope to open more new neighborhood stores each year. We do not yet have a location in Edgewood/Brookland to confirm,” said Nakia Rohde, public relations manager at Trader Joe’s.

Trader Joe’s has about two dozen stores in the D.C. area, including six in the District.

