B2Gold: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — B2Gold Corp. (BTG) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $39.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had net income of 3 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 6 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 5 cents per share.

The gold, silver and copper miner posted revenue of $461.4 million in the period.

In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, the company’s shares hit $2.56. A year ago, they were trading at $4.08.

