Attending an Unaccredited Law School: the Pros and Cons

When people talk about law school, they generally mean one of the nearly 200 law schools accredited by the American Bar Association, which is the national organization of the legal profession. Any graduate of one of these law schools who has met the eligibility requirements may sit for the bar examination in any state.

To be accredited, law schools must comply with ABA standards, which cover everything from curriculum and faculty to facilities and services. The ABA frequently reevaluates and updates these standards.

For example, the ABA is currently debating whether to standardize law school curricula, allow law schools to take more students without the LSAT or GRE, and expand options for online J.D. programs.

To stay accredited, law schools file annual reports that contain data useful to applicants about factors like selectivity, diversity, bar passage and career outcomes. New law schools must meet these standards to gain accreditation, and law schools that don’t are placed on provisional status or ultimately de-accredited.

It is possible for law schools to operate without ABA accreditation, however. More than 30 law schools in the U.S. and a few more international law schools overseas provide a legal education without ABA accreditation. Most are based in California, where graduates of nonaccredited law schools can take the bar exam and qualify as lawyers.

A few other states, such as Alabama, also permit graduates of certain unaccredited law schools to take the bar.

Why Attend an Unaccredited Law School?

Unaccredited law schools tends to be much easier to get into than ABA-approved schools, making them the best option for applicants whose low grades or LSAT scores bar them from admission elsewhere.

Unaccredited law schools also tend to be cheaper and more convenient than accredited schools. Many unaccredited law schools offer flexible, part-time and online options that appeal to older applicants working full time.

Applicants may also choose unaccredited schools because of their location or other distinctions like their high levels of diversity. Some unaccredited schools have a religious bent or unconventional pedagogy that may appeal to like-minded students.

The Pitfalls of Unaccredited Law Schools

Even if graduates of unaccredited law schools save money in the short term, their postgraduate career prospects may suffer. Their overall rates of bar passage and postgraduate employment are significantly lower than for their peers from low-ranked but accredited law schools.

For example, a report by the State Bar of California found that 67% of graduates of ABA-accredited law schools passed the state bar in 2022, while state-accredited law schools had a bar passage rate of 21% and unaccredited law schools had a 9% bar passage rate. The report also found that students of unaccredited law schools are far more likely to drop out of law school.

Furthermore, there are few states that allow graduates of unaccredited law schools to take the bar and practice law. While California is a vast state with an outsize legal market, its bar exam is notoriously hard, with the lowest passage rate in the U.S. Its major legal markets are also highly competitive, attracting lawyers nationwide, putting graduates of unaccredited law schools at a disadvantage.

It is also worth noting that California is one of four states — along with Virginia, Vermont and Washington — that allow individuals to skip law school altogether and qualify for the bar exam after a traditional legal apprenticeship.

Weighing the Evidence

To be sure, graduates of unaccredited law schools who pass the bar exam can succeed in the legal field, and as practicing lawyers their legal education will fade from relevance. Many states even allow lawyers who passed the California bar and have practiced for a certain number of years — typically three to 10, depending on the state — to take their bar exam regardless of their education.

However, there are strong reasons to be wary that unaccredited law schools offer enough benefits to justify the time and tuition. Before matriculating to an unaccredited law school, ensure that it is on sound financial footing and that its graduates have a strong track record of success.

Rather than attend an unaccredited law school, consider gaining entry to an ABA-approved school by raising your LSAT score, gaining relevant work experience or improving your application essays. Even if you are denied the first time you apply, you can strengthen your candidacy as a reapplicant.

In the long run, investing in your application is a surer path to legal practice than accepting a seat at a law school that isn’t worth the cost of tuition.

