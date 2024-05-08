Ascent Industries: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

OAK BROOK, Ill. (AP) — OAK BROOK, Ill. (AP) — Ascent Industries Co. (ACNT) on Wednesday reported a loss of…

OAK BROOK, Ill. (AP) — OAK BROOK, Ill. (AP) — Ascent Industries Co. (ACNT) on Wednesday reported a loss of $5.5 million in its first quarter.

The Oak Brook, Illinois-based company said it had a loss of 54 cents per share. Losses, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, were 41 cents per share.

The maker of stainless steel pipe, storage tanks and specialty chemicals posted revenue of $44.1 million in the period.

Ascent Industries shares have increased 6.5% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $10.18, an increase of almost 7% in the last 12 months.

