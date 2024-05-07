Aramark: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Aramark Holdings Corp. (ARMK) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $53.4 million. On…

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Aramark Holdings Corp. (ARMK) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $53.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Philadelphia-based company said it had profit of 20 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 29 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 26 cents per share.

The provider of food, facilities and uniform services posted revenue of $4.2 billion in the period, missing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.25 billion.

Aramark shares have climbed 13% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 6% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ARMK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ARMK

