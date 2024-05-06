Ambac: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Ambac Financial Group Inc. (AMBC) on Monday reported first-quarter net income of…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Ambac Financial Group Inc. (AMBC) on Monday reported first-quarter net income of $20 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The New York-based company said it had net income of 43 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 82 cents per share.

The bond insurer posted revenue of $103 million in the period.

Ambac shares have declined slightly more than 8% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $15.12, an increase of 4% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AMBC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AMBC

