Amazon, Pinterest rise; Starbucks, CVS Health fall, Wednesday, 5/1/2024

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Wednesday:

Amazon.com Inc., up $4 to $179.

The e-commerce giant beat Wall Street’s first-quarter earnings and revenue forecasts.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc., down $14.11 to $144.27.

The chipmaker gave investors a disappointing revenue forecast.

Pinterest Inc., up $7.03 to $40.48.

The digital pinboard and shopping tool beat analysts’ first-quarter financial forecasts.

Super Micro Computer Inc., down $120.50 to $738.30.

The server technology company gave investors a weak revenue forecast for its current quarter.

Starbucks Corp., down $14.05 to $74.44.

The coffee chain’s fiscal second-quarter earnings and revenue fell short of Wall Street forecasts.

CVS Health Corp., down $11.40 to $56.31.

The drugstore chain and pharmacy benefits manager cut its profit forecast for the year.

Skyworks Solutions Inc., down $16.29 to $90.30.

The chipmaker gave investors a disappointing financial forecast for its current quarter.

Garmin Ltd., up $18.95 to $163.42.

The maker of personal navigation devices beat analysts’ first-quarter earnings and revenue forecasts.

