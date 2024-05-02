Alnylam: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNY) on Thursday reported a loss of $65.9 million…

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNY) on Thursday reported a loss of $65.9 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Cambridge, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 52 cents. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 16 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 75 cents per share.

The RNA interference drug developer posted revenue of $494.3 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Eleven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $421.1 million.

Alnylam shares have dropped 22% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 26% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ALNY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ALNY

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.