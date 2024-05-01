Allstate: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NORTHBROOK, Ill. (AP) — NORTHBROOK, Ill. (AP) — Allstate Corp. (ALL) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $1.22 billion,…

NORTHBROOK, Ill. (AP) — NORTHBROOK, Ill. (AP) — Allstate Corp. (ALL) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $1.22 billion, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Northbrook, Illinois-based company said it had profit of $4.46 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $5.13 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.11 per share.

The insurer posted revenue of $15.26 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $15.42 billion.

Allstate shares have increased 23% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has climbed 5%. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $171.56, a climb of 48% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ALL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ALL

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.