Alkermes: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DUBLIN (AP) — DUBLIN (AP) — Alkermes PLC (ALKS) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $36.8 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Dublin-based company said it had profit of 21 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, were 44 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 59 cents per share.

The drugmaker posted revenue of $350.4 million in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $360.3 million.

Alkermes shares have fallen 12% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 14% in the last 12 months.

