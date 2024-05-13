Agilysys: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ALPHARETTA, Ga. (AP) — ALPHARETTA, Ga. (AP) — Agilysys Inc. (AGYS) on Monday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $3 million.…

ALPHARETTA, Ga. (AP) — ALPHARETTA, Ga. (AP) — Agilysys Inc. (AGYS) on Monday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Alpharetta, Georgia-based company said it had profit of 11 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 32 cents per share.

The software provider for the lodging and leisure sectors posted revenue of $62.2 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $86.2 million, or $3.17 per share. Revenue was reported as $237.5 million.

Agilysys expects full-year revenue in the range of $275 million to $280 million.

Agilysys shares have dropped slightly more than 5% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $80.21, a rise of 4% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AGYS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AGYS

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.