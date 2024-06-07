Water main break in Arlington leaves some residents without water, closing schools

A water main break in south Arlington has left a large potion of residents without water and placed several schools on a two-hour delay. Here's what you need to know.

A water main break in Arlington, Virginia, has left many residents without water and closing nine schools Friday morning.

The Arlington Department of Environmental Services tells WTOP crews are currently working to repair a large main break that occurred on South Four Mile Run Drive and South Walter Reed Drive.

It has caused multiple closures on Walter Reed Drive between South Four Mile Run Drive and South Monroe Street.

A spokesperson for the department tells WTOP about 500 people will be affected, and the estimated time to complete the repairs is 4:45 p.m. on Friday afternoon.

Due to the main break, Arlington Public Schools has closed the following schools: Abingdon, Alice West Fleet, Arlington Career Center, Barcroft, Claremont, Hoffman-Boston, Montessori Public School of Arlington, Randolph and Wakefield. The district previously called a two-hour delay and no morning extended day for those schools and the Trades Center.

Below is a map of where the water main break took place.

This is a developing story. Stay with WTOP for the latest.

