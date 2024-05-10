10 Ways to Celebrate Mom Without Breaking the Bank

Mother’s Day is big business in the United States. The National Retail Federation predicts that 84% of U.S. adults plan…

Mother’s Day is big business in the United States. The National Retail Federation predicts that 84% of U.S. adults plan to take part in the holiday in 2024, with an average per participant spend of $254.

If such a figure is outside your means but you still want to honor your mom in a special way, plenty of free and inexpensive options are available. Here are 10 budget-friendly suggestions that can help you celebrate mom this year – and in years to come.

1. Hand Deliver Flowers

A bouquet of flowers is the traditional Mother’s Day gift, but if you order the arrangement online and have them delivered, you could easily spend upwards of $100.

If you live close enough to drive, buy a bunch from a store like Trader Joe’s, where a seasonal bouquet will cost just $9.99, then swap the plastic for beautiful wrapping paper. Or if you have access to a garden – your own or a friend’s – clip and assemble your own bouquet. Drive them over yourself for a personal touch.

2. Assemble a Spa Box

A day at the spa can be a lovely outing, especially for an exhausted mom who deserves some relaxation, but it can cost hundreds of dollars. As an alternative, you can create a DIY spa box so your mom can pamper herself at her leisure. With careful shopping, you can assemble something luxurious for under $50.

“Maybe she would appreciate hand and foot treatments, or wants a deep treatment for her hair – you can tuck these into a box along with things like scented candles and bath bombs,” says Julie Ramhold, a consumer analyst with the shopping comparison site DealNews.

“Add her favorite lotion to the box and consider gifting her some fancy chocolates or something like that for an extra indulgence,” Ramhold adds.

3. Visit Animal Babies

Mother’s Day is a celebration of life, so a trip to a zoo or farm can be apropos. After all, springtime is when many mammals are born – and who doesn’t love baby goats, giraffes and foxes?

Many places have well-priced Mother’s Day events, such as Ross Park Zoo in Binghamton, New York, which offers free admission for moms on Mother’s Day, and Spring Haven Farm in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, where tickets are under $15. You’ll find such maternal celebrations from coast to coast, so research what’s happening in your area.

4. Create and Send a Video

All this gift will cost is your energy – and perhaps lowering your inhibitions. Stand in front of your camera and create a special video for your mom.

You may want to share some of your fondest memories or what you learned from her, or explain what you most love about her. It can be silly, sentimental or serious. You may even want to have other family members appear in your production.

If you’d rather not star in the video, an alternative is to create a slideshow of the best photos and videos you already have on your phone. Both Apple and Samsung devices make this process super fast and easy. Set it to a meaningful song, and magic (and happy tears) may follow.

5. Solve a Problem

You may have noticed that your mom’s kitchen cabinets are squeaking, her rugs could use a deep clean or her closets need organizing. Taking tasks like this off her plate can be a profoundly appreciated gift.

If you have the skills you can give her a fix-it day, otherwise book a well-priced professional, says Trae Bodge, a smart shopping expert at TrueTrae.com.

For example, maybe Mom purchased something that comes in many parts, and it’s still sitting in its box.

“Offer to come over and assemble it for her, and she can keep you company while you do it,” Bodge says. “And if you’re not an assembling person, call Task Rabbit.” A company like this connects people who need help around the home to those who can do the job for reasonable prices.

6. Arrange a Surprise Visit

If it’s been a while since you’ve seen Mom and she’s been asking you to come by, plan an unannounced visit.

Organize with another family member or friend so she isn’t caught off guard, then show up as a wonderful surprise. The visit itself won’t cost you more than your transportation – and maybe a small but thoughtful gift.

Consider bringing something unique but affordable, like an artful array of candy from Mostly Chocolates for as low as $15 or a bunch of balloons from a local supermarket for about $20, to make the big surprise even more festive.

7. Customize an Item

When you’re shopping for a Mother’s Day gift, consider something that’s printed with an image just for her. There are many online sites, such as Shutterfly and Snapfish that allow you to personalize a dizzying number of products.

The possibilities are endless.

For example, you may want to use a photograph of the two of you when you were a baby or of a great family vacation, paint or draw a picture or type out a stanza from her favorite poem or song. Then, decide where you want it to appear. A custom mug may cost you just $12.99 and a jigsaw puzzle only $23.99.

9. DIY a Mother’s Day Brunch

Another common Mother’s Day activity is taking mom to a fancy brunch. But if you check how much hotels and restaurants are charging, you may be surprised by how expensive it can be.

For example, the Meritage Resort and Spa in Napa, California, is charging $125 per person over the age of 14. Glamorous and delicious, yes, but the bill can be financially unpalatable.

“Instead of trying to fight crowds or snag reservations, create your own menu to show Mom you care,” Ramhold says.

“Focus on her favorites, but feel free to keep it simple – make her a special drink whether it’s coffee, tea or a mimosa, serve up some fresh fruit salad, and make a dish that can serve multiple people if needed. Lean into sheet-pan pancakes, Dutch baby pancakes, frittatas and quiches instead of being stuck in front of the stove making plate after plate of waffles or individual omelets,” she adds.

10. Update her Mobile Device

If your mom is getting older or isn’t very tech savvy, upload important apps to her phone or tablet, many of which are free. Peruse the App Store and identify the online tools that are perfect for her.

For example, if Mom has to manage several costly prescriptions, GoodRx can help her access deep pharmacy discounts and track medications. Is Mom often searching for her reading glasses? Install an app that transforms her smartphone into a magnifying glass, such as Magnifying Glass + Flashlight.

So she can listen to all the music and podcasts her heart desires, consider Spotify, which has both a free and paid version. And games like Words With Friends are entertaining and social.

A few hours setting them all up and showing her how to use them can be an invaluable way to show you care this year.

It’s the Thought That Counts – And the Card

In the end, mothers appreciate the effort you take to give them something they like or need. The amount of cash you spend is not an indicator of love. If she marveled at the macaroni necklace you made for her in first grade, most likely she’ll be charmed by your creativity today.

Just don’t forget one of the least expensive, but always worthwhile, gestures: the Mother’s Day card. You can even make it yourself with construction paper, glitter and glue for almost nothing. Chances are she’ll cherish it.

Update 05/06/24: This story was previously published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.