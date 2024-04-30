Zebra: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill. (AP) — LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill. (AP) — Zebra Technologies Corp. (ZBRA) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $115…

LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill. (AP) — Zebra Technologies Corp. (ZBRA) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $115 million.

The Lincolnshire, Illinois-based company said it had net income of $2.23 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $2.84 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.46 per share.

The producer of printers for bar codes, plastic cards and, radio-frequency identification tags posted revenue of $1.18 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.14 billion.

For the current quarter ending in June, Zebra expects its per-share earnings to range from $2.60 to $2.90.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $11.25 to $12.25 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ZBRA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ZBRA

