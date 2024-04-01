Why Ranch Homes Are Hot Again

Architecturally, home designs can vary quite a bit. There are timeless colonials, with their gabled roofs and symmetrical shuttered windows;…

Architecturally, home designs can vary quite a bit. There are timeless colonials, with their gabled roofs and symmetrical shuttered windows; Craftsman homes, boasting natural materials, exposed rafters, and a handmade look; and farmhouses, complete with sprawling porches and a classic, rustic feel.

At the top of buyers’ lists, though? That’d be the ranch home — an expansive, one-story layout that’s been around since the 1950s.

According to a March 2024 survey from Coldwell Banker Real Estate, ranch homes are the most popular home design style with today’s consumers. They’re particularly popular with those 55 and older, with 21% saying ranch homes are their “dream home.”

What’s behind this popularity, and is a ranch home right for your home purchase? Here’s what you need to know.

What Is a Ranch Home?

Ranch homes have been around for the better part of the last century, according to experts, and first exploded in the 1950s and ’60s. The popular home style is marked by its single-story stature and more expansive footprint than other alternatives.

“They are especially prevalent in the West and Midwest, where land is more abundant and the style originated,” says Kevin Oakley, contributing editor at Builder Magazine. “However, their popularity is not limited to these regions at all. They just become less practical in the Northeast, where land is scarce.”

Historically, ranch homes have trended toward very delineated spaces — dedicated rooms for every purpose, rather than having an open-concept layout — though current iterations of the ranch home tend to buck this trend. They also typically have minimal exterior detailing and spacious backyards and porches or patios.

“Ranch style homes are focused more on private, backyard living, with porches facing their backyards,” says Diana Melichar, president of Melichar Architects. “This is unlike earlier home styles, such as the Victorian, that were more focused toward streetscapes, with open porches providing a public face.”

Why Are Ranch Homes Popular?

One of the biggest selling points of a ranch home is its one-story layout. This can make them great choices for older adults who might have mobility problems. There are no stairs to traverse, and the home’s linear layout makes it easy to go from one space to the next.

“Ranch style homes are more popular than ever in the U.S., as the population is aging and downsizing,” says DeLisa Dawkins, a real estate agent with Realty ONE Group in Greenville, South Carolina. “They’re best-suited for those who plan to age in place.”

These types of homes are also popular with younger buyers who value larger yards and time spent outdoors, as they often have big lots, roomy backyard patios and areas that seamlessly blend from indoors to out.

“Ranch style homes provide easy, one-story living with lots of access to large yards,” Melichar says. “Occupants can access the outdoors from almost any room.”

Finally, lower maintenance requirements (and costs) play a role, too. As Oakley explains, “The absence of multiple levels makes exterior tasks like gutter cleaning and roofing more manageable.”

The Drawbacks of Ranch Homes

Ranch homes aren’t short on space — and that comes at a cost. First, the cost to build these homes is typically higher than with other design styles.

“Per square foot, ranch-style homes are typically more expensive to construct,” says Laurel Vernazza, home design expert and chief marketing officer at homebuilding planning platform The Plan Collection. “When building a new home, it is usually less expensive to construct additional square footage by adding a second floor. For two new homes with identical living square feet, a ranch requires a larger foundation and more roof than a two-story structure.”

There are also higher costs to install major systems like plumbing and electrical, Melichar says, and there are higher heating and cooling bills in the long run.

Ranch homes also require more land, and with land scarce, this can run up your costs as a buyer, too.

“The sprawling nature of these homes requires more land, which can make them a less efficient choice in areas where space is at a premium,” Oakley says. “In regions where land prices are high, ranch homes quickly become a luxury beyond the reach of the average homebuyer.”

The Ranch Home’s Evolution

Today’s ranch homes tend to look at little different than the compartmentalized ones of decades past. Lately, those who build or buy these homes opt for a more open-concept feel.

“The early ranches from the 1950s and ’60s initially reflected a layout for the living area similar to more traditional homes with a dedicated living room, dining room and kitchen,” Vernazza says. “In new construction, the walls have been knocked down to create spacious, open floor plans. The dining room has been replaced with the dining area and a home office or flex room.”

Closets are typically bigger, too, and there are large primary suites as well. Many are also being built with older homeowners in mind.

“The evolution is seen in the floor plans and how space is maximized,” says LeAnne Carswell, broker in charge at Expert Real Estate Team in Greenville, South Carolina. “They are now being built with wider halls to accommodate wheelchairs and walkers, which is the hallmark of the aging in place stage of life.”

