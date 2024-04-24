Wabash: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Wabash National Corp. (WNC) on Wednesday reported profit of $18.2 million in…

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Wabash National Corp. (WNC) on Wednesday reported profit of $18.2 million in its first quarter.

The Lafayette, Indiana-based company said it had profit of 39 cents per share.

The maker of truck trailers posted revenue of $515.3 million in the period.

Wabash expects full-year earnings to be $2 to $2.50 per share, with revenue in the range of $2.2 billion to $2.4 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WNC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WNC

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.