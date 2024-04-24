Virtu Financial: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Virtu Financial Inc. (VIRT) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $55.8 million.…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Virtu Financial Inc. (VIRT) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $55.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had net income of 59 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 76 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 59 cents per share.

The high-speed trading company posted revenue of $642.8 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $366.9 million, also beating Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $334.8 million.

