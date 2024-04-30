Unum: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Unum Group (UNM) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $395.2 million. The…

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Unum Group (UNM) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $395.2 million.

The Chattanooga, Tennessee-based company said it had profit of $2.04 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $2.12 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.97 per share.

The insurance company posted revenue of $3.2 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.19 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on UNM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/UNM

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.