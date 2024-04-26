TriNet: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DUBLIN, Calif. (AP) — DUBLIN, Calif. (AP) — TriNet Group Inc. (TNET) on Friday reported first-quarter earnings of $91 million.…

DUBLIN, Calif. (AP) — DUBLIN, Calif. (AP) — TriNet Group Inc. (TNET) on Friday reported first-quarter earnings of $91 million.

On a per-share basis, the Dublin, California-based company said it had profit of $1.78. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $2.16 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.44 per share.

The human resources services outsourcing company posted revenue of $1.26 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $357 million, which also missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $380.4 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, TriNet expects its per-share earnings to range from $1 to $1.50.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.25 to $6.80 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TNET at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TNET

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.