Travelers: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — The Travelers Cos. (TRV) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $1.12 billion.

The New York-based company said it had net income of $4.80 per share. Earnings, adjusted for investment gains, came to $4.69 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 13 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.75 per share.

The insurer posted revenue of $11.23 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $11.19 billion, which met Street forecasts.

