The Shyft Group: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NOVI, Mich. (AP) — NOVI, Mich. (AP) — The Shyft Group, Inc. (SHYF) on Thursday reported a loss of $4.7 million in its first quarter.

The Novi, Michigan-based company said it had a loss of 14 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 4 cents per share.

The maker of chassis for Last Mile Delivery, RVs and other vehicles posted revenue of $197.9 million in the period.

The Shyft Group expects full-year earnings in the range of 28 cents to 51 cents per share, with revenue in the range of $850 million to $900 million.

