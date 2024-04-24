Synchrony: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — Synchrony Financial (SYF) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $1.29 billion.…

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — Synchrony Financial (SYF) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $1.29 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Stamford, Connecticut-based company said it had profit of $3.14. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $1.18 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.37 per share.

The consumer credit company posted revenue of $5.57 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $4.41 billion, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Eleven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.44 billion.

