Stryker: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

PORTAGE, Mich. (AP) — PORTAGE, Mich. (AP) — Stryker Corp. (SYK) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $788 million.…

PORTAGE, Mich. (AP) — PORTAGE, Mich. (AP) — Stryker Corp. (SYK) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $788 million.

The Portage, Michigan-based company said it had profit of $2.05 per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and pretax expenses, came to $2.50 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 13 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.35 per share.

The medical device maker posted revenue of $5.24 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Eleven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.05 billion.

Stryker expects full-year earnings in the range of $11.85 to $12.05 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SYK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SYK

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.