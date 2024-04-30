Sonoco: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HARTSVILLE, S.C. (AP) — HARTSVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Sonoco Products Co. (SON) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $65.2 million.…

HARTSVILLE, S.C. (AP) — HARTSVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Sonoco Products Co. (SON) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $65.2 million.

The Hartsville, South Carolina-based company said it had profit of 66 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.12 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.08 per share.

The packaging maker posted revenue of $1.64 billion in the period.

For the current quarter ending in June, Sonoco expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.25 to $1.35.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $5 to $5.30 per share.

