Robert Half: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MENLO PARK, Calif. (AP) — MENLO PARK, Calif. (AP) — Robert Half International Inc. (RHI) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $63.7 million.

The Menlo Park, California-based company said it had net income of 61 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 60 cents per share.

The staffing firm posted revenue of $1.48 billion in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.49 billion.

