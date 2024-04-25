PTC Therapeutics: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SOUTH PLAINFIELD, N.J. (AP) — SOUTH PLAINFIELD, N.J. (AP) — PTC Therapeutics Inc. (PTCT) on Thursday reported a loss of…

SOUTH PLAINFIELD, N.J. (AP) — SOUTH PLAINFIELD, N.J. (AP) — PTC Therapeutics Inc. (PTCT) on Thursday reported a loss of $91.6 million in its first quarter.

The South Plainfield, New Jersey-based company said it had a loss of $1.20 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $1.21 per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $210.1 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $160.3 million.

PTC Therapeutics expects full-year revenue in the range of $600 million to $680 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PTCT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PTCT

