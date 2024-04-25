Princeton Bancorp: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — Princeton Bancorp, Inc. (BPRN) on Thursday reported net income of $4.3 million…

PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — Princeton Bancorp, Inc. (BPRN) on Thursday reported net income of $4.3 million in its first quarter.

The Princeton, New Jersey-based bank said it had earnings of 68 cents per share.

The bank posted revenue of $30.1 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $17.4 million, topping Street forecasts.

Princeton Bancorp shares have declined 18% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $29.48, a decline of nearly 1% in the last 12 months.

