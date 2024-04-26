Phillips 66: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Phillips 66 (PSX) on Friday reported first-quarter earnings of $748 million. On a per-share…

HOUSTON (AP) — Phillips 66 (PSX) on Friday reported first-quarter earnings of $748 million.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had net income of $1.73. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.90 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.05 per share.

The oil refiner posted revenue of $36.44 billion in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $31.05 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PSX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PSX

