Paypal: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Paypal Holdings Inc. (PYPL) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of…

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Paypal Holdings Inc. (PYPL) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $888 million.

On a per-share basis, the San Jose, California-based company said it had net income of 83 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.40 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.20 per share.

The technology platform and digital payments company posted revenue of $7.7 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $7.5 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PYPL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PYPL

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.