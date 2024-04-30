Live Radio
Paypal: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

April 30, 2024, 7:52 AM

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Paypal Holdings Inc. (PYPL) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $888 million.

On a per-share basis, the San Jose, California-based company said it had net income of 83 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.40 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.20 per share.

The technology platform and digital payments company posted revenue of $7.7 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $7.5 billion.

