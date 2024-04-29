Mother's Day: White House private gardens open for Mother's Day weekend | Mother's Day events in the area | Best advice from moms | Last-minute Mother's Day reservations
Paramount Global: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

April 29, 2024, 4:29 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Paramount Global (PARAA) on Monday reported a loss of $554 million in its first quarter.

The New York-based company said it had a loss of 87 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 62 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $7.69 billion in the period.

