Paramount Global: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Paramount Global (PARAA) on Monday reported a loss of $554 million in its first quarter.

The New York-based company said it had a loss of 87 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 62 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $7.69 billion in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PARAA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PARAA

