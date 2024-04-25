CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.: OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 594 605 593½ 598½ +4 Jul 612½ 623½ 612 617 +4 Sep 630¾ 640¼ 629¾ 635 +3¾ Dec 653¾ 662½ 652½ 658 +4 Mar 672¼ 678½ 670½ 676 +3¾ May 680 686¾ 678¾ 683¼ +2¼ Jul 675½ 680½ 673 676½ — ½ Sep 681¾ 681¾ 681¾ 681¾ Dec 694 694 694 694 +2¼ Est. sales 88,093. Wed.’s sales 167,245 Wed.’s open int 371,109 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 437¾ 439¾ 436 439¼ +1½ Jul 448½ 451 446½ 451 +2½ Sep 458 460¾ 456½ 460¾ +2½ Dec 472 475¼ 470¾ 475¼ +2½ Mar 485¼ 488½ 484 488½ +2½ May 494 497¼ 492¾ 496¾ +2¼ Jul 499 503½ 498½ 503½ +3 Sep 481¾ 485 480¾ 484½ +1¼ Dec 486½ 489¼ 484½ 489¼ +2¼ Mar 495 495¼ 493¼ 495¼ — ½ May 502½ 502½ 502½ 502½ +1¾ Jul 503½ 503½ 503½ 503½ Dec 477 479¾ 477 479¾ +1 Est. sales 198,326. Wed.’s sales 496,694 Wed.’s open int 1,501,963 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 364¾ 367 359¾ 359¾ —7¼ Jul 354 354¼ 344½ 345¾ —8 Sep 352 352 352 352 —3¼ Dec 353½ 353½ 353 353 —4½ Est. sales 496. Wed.’s sales 942 Wed.’s open int 3,912 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 1164¾ 1165¼ 1153½ 1156¾ —9¼ Jul 1180¼ 1180¾ 1169 1173 —8½ Aug 1183 1183½ 1172¼ 1176½ —7½ Sep 1170 1171 1161 1165½ —6¼ Nov 1172 1174 1164½ 1168½ —6 Jan 1184¾ 1184¾ 1175¼ 1179¾ —5 Mar 1183 1183 1173¼ 1178¾ —4¼ May 1180½ 1183¾ 1177¼ 1182½ —3½ Jul 1186¼ 1187¾ 1183 1187½ —4½ Nov 1150¾ 1156¼ 1149½ 1156¼ —1¾ Nov 1131 1131 1131 1131 —4¾ Est. sales 157,485. Wed.’s sales 299,583 Wed.’s open int 804,594 SOYBEAN OIL 60,000 lbs; cents per lb May 44.66 44.85 44.25 44.36 —.30 Jul 45.27 45.47 44.86 44.96 —.31 Aug 45.47 45.64 45.06 45.19 —.26 Sep 45.58 45.75 45.23 45.32 —.23 Oct 45.58 45.71 45.23 45.32 —.21 Dec 45.78 45.90 45.41 45.54 —.19 Jan 46.20 46.20 45.59 45.66 —.24 Mar 46.36 46.36 45.73 45.85 —.21 May 46.45 46.45 45.99 45.99 —.30 Jul 46.44 46.59 46.13 46.19 —.24 Dec 45.20 45.20 45.20 45.20 —.37 Est. sales 60,257. Wed.’s sales 161,054 Wed.’s open int 565,002 SOYBEAN MEAL 100 tons; dollars per ton May 346.50 346.60 341.50 343.30 —2.70 Jul 349.10 349.40 344.40 346.50 —2.70 Aug 349.60 349.90 345.20 347.30 —2.70 Sep 349.50 349.60 345.60 347.80 —2.50 Oct 348.80 349.40 345.50 347.40 —2.70 Dec 352.00 352.00 347.70 350.00 —2.30 Jan 351.60 351.60 348.40 350.80 —2.10 Mar 350.90 350.90 347.30 349.30 —2.40 May 349.20 349.20 347.50 348.70 —3.00 Jul 350.00 350.00 349.80 349.80 —3.50 Dec 348.00 348.50 348.00 348.50 —2.60 Est. sales 65,661. Wed.’s sales 206,227 Wed.’s open int 477,731, up 4,649

