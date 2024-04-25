CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|594
|605
|593½
|598½
|+4
|Jul
|612½
|623½
|612
|617
|+4
|Sep
|630¾
|640¼
|629¾
|635
|+3¾
|Dec
|653¾
|662½
|652½
|658
|+4
|Mar
|672¼
|678½
|670½
|676
|+3¾
|May
|680
|686¾
|678¾
|683¼
|+2¼
|Jul
|675½
|680½
|673
|676½
|—
|½
|Sep
|681¾
|681¾
|681¾
|681¾
|Dec
|694
|694
|694
|694
|+2¼
|Est. sales 88,093.
|Wed.’s sales 167,245
|Wed.’s open int 371,109
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|437¾
|439¾
|436
|439¼
|+1½
|Jul
|448½
|451
|446½
|451
|+2½
|Sep
|458
|460¾
|456½
|460¾
|+2½
|Dec
|472
|475¼
|470¾
|475¼
|+2½
|Mar
|485¼
|488½
|484
|488½
|+2½
|May
|494
|497¼
|492¾
|496¾
|+2¼
|Jul
|499
|503½
|498½
|503½
|+3
|Sep
|481¾
|485
|480¾
|484½
|+1¼
|Dec
|486½
|489¼
|484½
|489¼
|+2¼
|Mar
|495
|495¼
|493¼
|495¼
|—
|½
|May
|502½
|502½
|502½
|502½
|+1¾
|Jul
|503½
|503½
|503½
|503½
|Dec
|477
|479¾
|477
|479¾
|+1
|Est. sales 198,326.
|Wed.’s sales 496,694
|Wed.’s open int 1,501,963
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|364¾
|367
|359¾
|359¾
|—7¼
|Jul
|354
|354¼
|344½
|345¾
|—8
|Sep
|352
|352
|352
|352
|—3¼
|Dec
|353½
|353½
|353
|353
|—4½
|Est. sales 496.
|Wed.’s sales 942
|Wed.’s open int 3,912
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|1164¾
|1165¼
|1153½
|1156¾
|—9¼
|Jul
|1180¼
|1180¾
|1169
|1173
|—8½
|Aug
|1183
|1183½
|1172¼
|1176½
|—7½
|Sep
|1170
|1171
|1161
|1165½
|—6¼
|Nov
|1172
|1174
|1164½
|1168½
|—6
|Jan
|1184¾
|1184¾
|1175¼
|1179¾
|—5
|Mar
|1183
|1183
|1173¼
|1178¾
|—4¼
|May
|1180½
|1183¾
|1177¼
|1182½
|—3½
|Jul
|1186¼
|1187¾
|1183
|1187½
|—4½
|Nov
|1150¾
|1156¼
|1149½
|1156¼
|—1¾
|Nov
|1131
|1131
|1131
|1131
|—4¾
|Est. sales 157,485.
|Wed.’s sales 299,583
|Wed.’s open int 804,594
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|May
|44.66
|44.85
|44.25
|44.36
|—.30
|Jul
|45.27
|45.47
|44.86
|44.96
|—.31
|Aug
|45.47
|45.64
|45.06
|45.19
|—.26
|Sep
|45.58
|45.75
|45.23
|45.32
|—.23
|Oct
|45.58
|45.71
|45.23
|45.32
|—.21
|Dec
|45.78
|45.90
|45.41
|45.54
|—.19
|Jan
|46.20
|46.20
|45.59
|45.66
|—.24
|Mar
|46.36
|46.36
|45.73
|45.85
|—.21
|May
|46.45
|46.45
|45.99
|45.99
|—.30
|Jul
|46.44
|46.59
|46.13
|46.19
|—.24
|Dec
|45.20
|45.20
|45.20
|45.20
|—.37
|Est. sales 60,257.
|Wed.’s sales 161,054
|Wed.’s open int 565,002
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|May
|346.50
|346.60
|341.50
|343.30
|—2.70
|Jul
|349.10
|349.40
|344.40
|346.50
|—2.70
|Aug
|349.60
|349.90
|345.20
|347.30
|—2.70
|Sep
|349.50
|349.60
|345.60
|347.80
|—2.50
|Oct
|348.80
|349.40
|345.50
|347.40
|—2.70
|Dec
|352.00
|352.00
|347.70
|350.00
|—2.30
|Jan
|351.60
|351.60
|348.40
|350.80
|—2.10
|Mar
|350.90
|350.90
|347.30
|349.30
|—2.40
|May
|349.20
|349.20
|347.50
|348.70
|—3.00
|Jul
|350.00
|350.00
|349.80
|349.80
|—3.50
|Dec
|348.00
|348.50
|348.00
|348.50
|—2.60
|Est. sales 65,661.
|Wed.’s sales 206,227
|Wed.’s open int 477,731,
|up 4,649
