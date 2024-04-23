Live Radio
Old National Bancorp: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

April 23, 2024, 8:09 AM

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Old National Bancorp (ONB) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $120.3 million.

The bank, based in Evansville, Indiana, said it had earnings of 40 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 45 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 43 cents per share.

The holding company for Old National Bank posted revenue of $673.5 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $440.2 million, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $439.1 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ONB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ONB

