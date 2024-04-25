Nov Inc.: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — NOV Inc. (NOV) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $119 million. On a…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — NOV Inc. (NOV) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $119 million.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had net income of 30 cents.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 27 cents per share.

The oil and gas industry supplier posted revenue of $2.15 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.11 billion.

