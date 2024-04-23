MSCI: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — MSCI Inc. (MSCI) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $256 million. The…

NEW YORK (AP) — MSCI Inc. (MSCI) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $256 million.

The New York-based company said it had profit of $3.22 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $3.52 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.44 per share.

The maker of software tools to help portfolio managers make investment decisions posted revenue of $680 million in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $682.5 million.

