MicroStrategy: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

TYSONS CORNER, Va. (AP) — TYSONS CORNER, Va. (AP) — MicroStrategy Inc. (MSTR) on Monday reported a loss of $53.1 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Tysons Corner, Virginia-based company said it had a loss of $3.09. Losses, adjusted for pretax gains, were $8.26 per share.

The business software company posted revenue of $115.2 million in the period.

