Mother's Day: White House private gardens open for Mother's Day weekend | Mother's Day events in the area | Best advice from moms | Last-minute Mother's Day reservations
Live Radio
Home » Latest News » MicroStrategy: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MicroStrategy: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

April 29, 2024, 4:38 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

TYSONS CORNER, Va. (AP) — TYSONS CORNER, Va. (AP) — MicroStrategy Inc. (MSTR) on Monday reported a loss of $53.1 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Tysons Corner, Virginia-based company said it had a loss of $3.09. Losses, adjusted for pretax gains, were $8.26 per share.

The business software company posted revenue of $115.2 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MSTR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MSTR

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up