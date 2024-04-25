Live Radio
Home » Latest News » LSI: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

LSI: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

April 25, 2024, 7:17 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CINCINNATI (AP) — CINCINNATI (AP) — LSI Industries Inc. (LYTS) on Thursday reported earnings of $5.4 million in its fiscal third quarter.

The Cincinnati-based company said it had net income of 18 cents per share.

The lighting and LED display company posted revenue of $108.2 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LYTS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LYTS

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up