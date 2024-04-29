LSB: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — LSB Industries Inc. (LXU) on Monday reported first-quarter profit of $5.6 million.…

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — LSB Industries Inc. (LXU) on Monday reported first-quarter profit of $5.6 million.

The Oklahoma City-based company said it had net income of 8 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 12 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 6 cents per share.

The chemical maker posted revenue of $138.2 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $120.6 million.

