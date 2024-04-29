LSB: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Mother's Day: White House private gardens open for Mother's Day weekend | Mother's Day events in the area | Best advice from moms | Last-minute Mother's Day reservations
The Associated Press

April 29, 2024, 4:59 PM

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — LSB Industries Inc. (LXU) on Monday reported first-quarter profit of $5.6 million.

The Oklahoma City-based company said it had net income of 8 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 12 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 6 cents per share.

The chemical maker posted revenue of $138.2 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $120.6 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LXU at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LXU

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

