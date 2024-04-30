LGI Homes: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — LGI Homes Inc. (LGIH) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of…

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — LGI Homes Inc. (LGIH) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $17.1 million.

The The Woodlands, Texas-based company said it had net income of 72 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.02 per share.

The entry-level homebuilder in the Texas, Arizona, Florida and Georgia markets posted revenue of $390.9 million in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $420.2 million.

