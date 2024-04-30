Legget & Platt: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CARTHAGE, Mo. (AP) — CARTHAGE, Mo. (AP) — Leggett & Platt Inc. (LEG) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of…

CARTHAGE, Mo. (AP) — CARTHAGE, Mo. (AP) — Leggett & Platt Inc. (LEG) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $31.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Carthage, Missouri-based company said it had net income of 23 cents.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 25 cents per share.

The engineered component manufacturer posted revenue of $1.1 billion in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.11 billion.

Legget & Platt expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.05 to $1.35 per share, with revenue in the range of $4.35 billion to $4.65 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LEG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LEG

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.