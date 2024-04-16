JB Hunt: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LOWELL, Ark. (AP) — LOWELL, Ark. (AP) — JB Hunt Transport Services Inc. (JBHT) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of…

LOWELL, Ark. (AP) — LOWELL, Ark. (AP) — JB Hunt Transport Services Inc. (JBHT) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $127.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Lowell, Arkansas-based company said it had net income of $1.22.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.53 per share.

The trucking and logistics company posted revenue of $2.94 billion in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.12 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on JBHT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/JBHT

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.