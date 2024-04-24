Healthcare Services: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BENSALEM, Pa. (AP) — BENSALEM, Pa. (AP) — Healthcare Services Group Inc. (HCSG) on Wednesday reported earnings of $15.3 million…

BENSALEM, Pa. (AP) — BENSALEM, Pa. (AP) — Healthcare Services Group Inc. (HCSG) on Wednesday reported earnings of $15.3 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Bensalem, Pennsylvania-based company said it had net income of 21 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 22 cents per share.

The provider of housekeeping, laundry and dietary services to health care facilities posted revenue of $423.4 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in June, Healthcare Services said it expects revenue in the range of $420 million to $430 million.

