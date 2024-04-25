HarborOne Bancorp: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BROCKTON, Mass. (AP) — BROCKTON, Mass. (AP) — HarborOne Bancorp Inc. (HONE) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $7.3 million.…

BROCKTON, Mass. (AP) — BROCKTON, Mass. (AP) — HarborOne Bancorp Inc. (HONE) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $7.3 million.

The Brockton, Massachusetts-based bank said it had earnings of 17 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 13 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $77.6 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $41.3 million, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $40 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HONE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HONE

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.