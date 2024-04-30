Gulfport: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Gulfport Energy Corp. (GPOR) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $52…

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Gulfport Energy Corp. (GPOR) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $52 million.

On a per-share basis, the Oklahoma City-based company said it had profit of $2.34. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $3.31 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.32 per share.

The natural gas producer posted revenue of $283.2 million in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $289.3 million.

