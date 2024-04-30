Live Radio
Global Industrial: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

April 30, 2024, 4:42 PM

PORT WASHINGTON, N.Y. (AP) — PORT WASHINGTON, N.Y. (AP) — Global Industrial Company (GIC) on Tuesday reported profit of $13.2 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Port Washington, New York-based company said it had profit of 34 cents.

The technology products marketer posted revenue of $323.4 million in the period.

