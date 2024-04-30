First Financial: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — RENTON, Wash. (AP) — First Financial Northwest Inc. (FFNW) on Tuesday reported a loss of $1.1…

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — RENTON, Wash. (AP) — First Financial Northwest Inc. (FFNW) on Tuesday reported a loss of $1.1 million in its first quarter.

The bank, based in Renton, Washington, said it had a loss of 12 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 9 cents per share.

The bank posted revenue of $20.4 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $9.7 million, also missing Street forecasts.

