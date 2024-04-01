Enthusiast Gaming: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Ethusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (EGLXF) on Monday reported a loss of $29.1 million in…

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Ethusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (EGLXF) on Monday reported a loss of $29.1 million in its fourth quarter.

The Toronto-based company said it had a loss of 19 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for asset impairment costs, came to 5 cents per share.

The digital media company posted revenue of $34.6 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $87.2 million, or 57 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $132 million.

