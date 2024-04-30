Mother's Day: White House private gardens open for Mother's Day weekend | Mother's Day events in the area | Best advice from moms | Last-minute Mother's Day reservations
Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Enterprise Products: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Enterprise Products: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

April 30, 2024, 6:12 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $1.46 billion.

The Houston-based company said it had profit of 66 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 64 cents per share.

The provider of midstream energy services posted revenue of $14.76 billion in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EPD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EPD

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up