Enterprise Products: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $1.46 billion. The…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $1.46 billion.

The Houston-based company said it had profit of 66 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 64 cents per share.

The provider of midstream energy services posted revenue of $14.76 billion in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EPD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EPD

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.